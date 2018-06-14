Medifast Inc (MED) Position Raised by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Medifast worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at $265,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Medifast by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.26. 2,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,555. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $158.67.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Charles P. Connolly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $727,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

