Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Sells 13,249 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned 0.56% of Landstar System worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after buying an additional 283,946 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,211. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.