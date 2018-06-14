216,435 Shares in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Purchased by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,362,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 1.24% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGR. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc traded up $0.05, hitting $60.25, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 5,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,277. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.01. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,700. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

