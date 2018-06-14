Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

OLY remained flat at $C$40.90 on Thursday. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$29.52 and a 12-month high of C$40.95.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plan, Foreign Exchange, ATM, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

