OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $71.15 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 787.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453,763 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $71,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 571,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 556,594 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,736,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,133,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

