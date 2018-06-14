Omicron Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Omicron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges. Omicron has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omicron has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omicron alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.01515760 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007883 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015865 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Omicron Profile

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Omicron

Omicron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Omicron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omicron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.