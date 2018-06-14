Omicron Price Tops $0.0990 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:OMC)

Omicron (CURRENCY:OMC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Omicron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. Omicron has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Omicron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omicron has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.01516540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007975 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015891 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020216 BTC.

About Omicron

Omicron is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Omicron’s total supply is 10,140,044 coins. Omicron’s official website is delta.investments. Omicron’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Omicron Coin Trading

Omicron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omicron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omicron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omicron using one of the exchanges listed above.

