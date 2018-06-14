Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX):

5/19/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

5/15/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

5/2/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

4/19/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

4/18/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

3/26/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They wrote, “Summary We discuss in more detail below the meaning of the Interim analysis and the path to approval, including timelines and costs. Can Onconova get there? There are hurdles (aren’t there for most microcap biotech companies?), but we believe they can eventually, based on the fundamental prospects of Rigosertib.””

3/26/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.41. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,838,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,090,441.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.32% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

