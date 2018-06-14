ONE Gas (OGS) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.4% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.7% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas traded up $0.49, hitting $72.71, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,239. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.14.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.