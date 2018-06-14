ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ONEOK by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,584. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.795 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,463.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

