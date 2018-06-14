Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of HCP worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its holdings in HCP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 163,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 85,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCP by 12.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in HCP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 2,520,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.28. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $33.67.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $479.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.86 million. HCP had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. HCP’s payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of HCP from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.63 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HCP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

In other HCP news, Director R Kent Griffin, Jr. bought 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $502,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,685. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.