Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,183,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,692. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics traded down $2.64, hitting $166.88, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,766. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 3.04.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAGE. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

