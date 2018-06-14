Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $346,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,473,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,937,000 after acquiring an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 325,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 53.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,217,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,400,000 after purchasing an additional 770,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,499,000 after purchasing an additional 334,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.21. 13,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,465. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 20.13%. analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

