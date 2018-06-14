Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 97,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 8,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.30. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

