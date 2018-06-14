OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Position in World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,526 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.60% of World Fuel Services worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 70.2% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $7,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,089,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,408,000 after acquiring an additional 471,717 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,384,000 after acquiring an additional 123,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of World Fuel Services from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Jorge L. Benitez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services opened at $22.18 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

