OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. cut its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,075,175 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Metlife by 2,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 95,310 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Metlife by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 102,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Metlife by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 697,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.18 per share, with a total value of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Metlife opened at $47.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Metlife had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $15.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

