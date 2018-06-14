OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 38,282 Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38,282 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.58% of NxStage Medical worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NxStage Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NxStage Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, CQS Cayman LP lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 21,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NxStage Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXTM. BidaskClub cut NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NxStage Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTM opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of -0.07. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. NxStage Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. equities analysts predict that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

Receive News & Ratings for NxStage Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NxStage Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.