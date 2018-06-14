Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS) CFO Karen Lea Hawkins Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) CFO Karen Lea Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OPXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,068. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters.

