Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,055,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,502,000 after buying an additional 1,122,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,467,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,151,000 after buying an additional 519,382 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,890,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,558,000 after buying an additional 327,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,671,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,035,000 after buying an additional 383,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.86. 18,819,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,196,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $526.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.54. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $133.10 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.