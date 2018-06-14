Optimum Investment Advisors Has $7.33 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $47,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $9,536,859. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group traded up $1.66, hitting $254.53, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 108,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.09 and a twelve month high of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.28.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

