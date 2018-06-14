Optimum Investment Advisors Takes $182,000 Position in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $33,380,000. Quadrant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,969. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

In other news, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

