OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Director Buys $45,500.00 in Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Robert P. O’neil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OPTN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,661. OptiNose Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $5,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $4,351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.