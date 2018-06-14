OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Director Sriram Venkataraman Sells 2,875,000 Shares

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Director Sriram Venkataraman sold 2,875,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $60,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OPTN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,661. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. OptiNose Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $857.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that OptiNose Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 694,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 108,466 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 483,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,392,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.