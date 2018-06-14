OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,202. OSI Systems has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OSI Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

