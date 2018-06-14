Osisko Mining Inc (OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,200.00.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$10,400.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$111,000.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$24,200.00.

Shares of OSK traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,161. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.07.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight Capital cut Osisko Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.80 to C$2.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Beacon Securities raised Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship properties include the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares (ha) located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec; and the Marban Block property, which comprises 30 mining claims and 3 mining concessions covering an area of 1,023.13 ha located between Val-d'Or and Malartic, Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.