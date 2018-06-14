Manitowoc (MTW) Lowered to “Positive” at OTR Global

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of Manitowoc opened at $26.03 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $957.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.59 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

