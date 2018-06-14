Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $9.08 Million in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 174,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000. Potlatchdeltic comprises about 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Potlatchdeltic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Potlatchdeltic by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic opened at $51.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.31. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $56.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.68 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.94%. equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program.

