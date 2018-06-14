Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ovid Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.4314847102862 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OVID. ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Ovid Therapeutics traded up $0.06, hitting $8.21, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

