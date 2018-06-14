Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Owens Corning (OC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,768 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Argus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.52 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.52 to $59.96 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 16,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

