Head-To-Head Contrast: Oxford Instruments (OXINF) versus Nanometrics (NANO)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS: OXINF) and Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Nanometrics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nanometrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanometrics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Nanometrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Nanometrics 14.64% 16.38% 13.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Instruments and Nanometrics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nanometrics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nanometrics has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Nanometrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nanometrics is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Nanometrics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nanometrics $258.62 million 3.70 $30.20 million $1.23 32.54

Nanometrics has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

Nanometrics beats Oxford Instruments on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes. This segment also offers research tools for physical sciences; and process solutions for the etching of nanometre sized features, as well as provides nanolayer deposition and nanostructure controlled growth services. Its Industrial Products segment offers analytical X-ray fluorescence, laser induced breakdown spectroscopy, optical emission spectroscopy, and magnetic resonance (MR) instruments for the quality assurance and production optimization, as well as research tools; nuclear magnetic resonance instruments; and X-ray tubes. The company's Service segment offers refurbished and mobile CT and MRI equipment, maintenance services, and parts. Its products have applications in the agriculture, food and beverage, chemicals and oils, electronics, energy/environment, failure analysis, forensics, healthcare, industry and transport, information and communication tech, metals, minerals and mining, nanotechnology, quality control and compliance testing, research and academia, semiconductors, and textiles sectors. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LED, solar photovoltaic, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. It also offers NanoDiffract, a modeling, visualization, and analysis software that takes signals from the automated and integrated metrology systems providing critical dimension, thickness, and optical properties from in line measurements; SpectraProbe, a model-less fitting engine that enables fast time to solution for in-line excursion detection and control; NanoGen, an enterprise scale computing hardware system that is deployed to run the computing intensive analysis software; and NanoCentral, a fab based networking and server system providing connectivity and compute support to SpectraProbe and connected measurement systems. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

