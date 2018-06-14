OZ Management LP Buys Shares of 96,500 RPC, Inc. (RES)

OZ Management LP acquired a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 791.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $270,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,588.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of RPC in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. 50,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,129. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $436.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.47 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.