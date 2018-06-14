Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 1,095,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 425,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

PEIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.18 million. analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.