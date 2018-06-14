Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.56. 2,382,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,279. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $217.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.79 million. sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $7,173,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,165,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $369,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,174 shares of company stock worth $38,388,761. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $3,415,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.