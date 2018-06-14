Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $229.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus to $229.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $173.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks opened at $213.05 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $214.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $419,884.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,975,067.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $369,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,174 shares of company stock worth $38,388,761. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 281.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 843,923 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

