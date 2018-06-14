Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pangaea Logistics Solns earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 47.4971516227644 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

NASDAQ PANL remained flat at $$3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pangaea Logistics Solns has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solns had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solns will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

