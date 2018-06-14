Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Papa Murphy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Papa Murphy’s reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa Murphy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa Murphy’s.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Papa Murphy’s had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Shares of Papa Murphy’s traded up $0.10, reaching $5.56, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,181. Papa Murphy’s has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 78,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Murphy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Papa Murphy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa Murphy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

