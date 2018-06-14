Paramount Group (PGRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group opened at $15.00 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.88 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 12.07%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.