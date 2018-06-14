Parker Drilling (PKD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Parker Drilling Company provides high-performance contract drilling solutions, rental tools and project management services to the worldwide energy industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of PKD stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Parker Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Parker Drilling had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. analysts predict that Parker Drilling will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 877,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 79,001 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 10,910,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 966,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 518,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Parker Drilling by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

