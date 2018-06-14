Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stake Lifted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $232.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $300,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total transaction of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock worth $2,564,440. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin traded down $0.23, reaching $171.91, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 768,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $153.65 and a 12-month high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

