Parsley Energy (PE) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

PE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Williams Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.96.

NYSE PE opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -0.51. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.64 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,707.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,502,900.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,181 shares of company stock worth $1,859,783. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Parsley Energy by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 18,144,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $534,183,000 after buying an additional 10,245,991 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,885,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $291,021,000 after buying an additional 855,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parsley Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,563,000 after buying an additional 4,726,116 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Parsley Energy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,101,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $179,618,000 after buying an additional 1,578,132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,920,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,635,000 after buying an additional 323,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

