Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in PayPal (PYPL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,919 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marcus Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,300 shares in the company, valued at $26,284,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,631 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.09. 116,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,180. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

