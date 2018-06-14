Paypex Market Cap Hits $70.97 Million (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Paypex has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One Paypex token can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00015573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paypex has a total market cap of $70.97 million and approximately $2,876.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex launched on October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

