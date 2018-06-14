PayPie (PPP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $67,428.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One PayPie token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00005377 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a total market cap of $28.81 million and $67,428.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00618170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00222780 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00044907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00095449 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

