PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Director Purchases $13,357.50 in Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Director Bruce A. Jones purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,357.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 1,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,945. The firm has a market cap of $904.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.17. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.75 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. ValuEngine cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 11.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 668,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 25,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in PBF Logistics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 400,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

