Harmonic (HLIT) & PC-Tel (PCTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) and PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PC-Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Harmonic does not pay a dividend. PC-Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Harmonic and PC-Tel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 2 2 0 2.50 PC-Tel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmonic presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.85%. PC-Tel has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.61%. Given PC-Tel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PC-Tel is more favorable than Harmonic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and PC-Tel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $358.25 million 1.06 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -8.24 PC-Tel $91.44 million 1.28 $3.82 million $0.10 64.10

PC-Tel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic. Harmonic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC-Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of PC-Tel shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of PC-Tel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Harmonic and PC-Tel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -19.87% -14.52% -6.34% PC-Tel 3.32% 1.44% 1.25%

Volatility and Risk

Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC-Tel has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC-Tel beats Harmonic on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About PC-Tel

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

