Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,809 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.68% of Peabody Energy worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,630,218 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $205,503,000 after buying an additional 407,353 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $156,312,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,787,899 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $149,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,237,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $88,098,000 after acquiring an additional 703,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,842,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. 1,446,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The coal producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.80 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $53,940.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,851.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy B. Schwetz sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $34,446.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,419 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,269.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,519 shares of company stock valued at $129,921. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

