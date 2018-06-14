Clinigen Group (CLIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLIN. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.24) to GBX 1,160 ($15.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($16.08) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,260.60 ($16.78).

LON CLIN traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 894 ($11.90). The company had a trading volume of 178,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,646. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 751.50 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,187 ($15.80).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

