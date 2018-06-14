Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

PBA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 744,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,675. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,233 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 173.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,258,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,317,000 after purchasing an additional 798,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $3,578,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

