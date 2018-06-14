Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti Buys 700 Shares

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 700 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,818.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Penn National Gaming traded up $0.33, hitting $32.15, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 98,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,682. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.