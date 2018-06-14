PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

Shares of PennantPark Investment traded up $0.09, hitting $7.32, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 416,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,567. The company has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $7.84.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNNT. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company is a business development company. Its objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation while seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments primarily made to the United States middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity investments.

